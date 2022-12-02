Dubai: As temperatures are decreasing across the UAE, the weather will be perfect if you are heading outdoors. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy.
NCM has also issued a fog alert in Abu Dhabi. The alerts warned of deterioration in horizontal visibility, dropping further at times over some coastal and internal areas till 9am, today.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
It will be cooler at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas. The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 11.8°C in Raknah(Al Ain ).
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27-32°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 14-20°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-31°C, and 19-25°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 50-70 per cent. The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Sea will be slight to moderate especially Westward in the Arabian gulf and slight in Oman sea