Dubai: Drivers must be extra cautious on the road as foggy conditions were reported in parts of Abu Dhabi on Monday morning. The National Center of Meteorology issued red and yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 8.30am.
Today, the weather in general across most parts of the country will be partly cloudy with dusty skies. According to NCM, some parts of the country might receive rainfall.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43-47°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 25-29°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 30-35°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.