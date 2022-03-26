Early morning fog covered many parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai today. The National Center of Meteorology issued red an yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 9.00am.
The weather, in general, is expected to be "dusty and partly cloudy at times over some areas, with a significant decrease in temperatures especially over the coasts."
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Northwesterly winds are expected to blow dust and sand that will cause poor visibility over some areas at a speed of 20–30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times, especially during the day.
Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 31 and 36°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 12-17°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 29-33°C, and 19-24°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea