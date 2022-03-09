Dubai: The weather in UAE will be dusty and partly cloudy on Wednesday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM issued a yellow weather alert, warning of dusty weather conditions especially in the areas shown below.
Motorists have been warned of low horizontal visibility on some roads at times due to blowing dust, till 6pm.
The NCM added that some low clouds will appear over eastern coast.
Temperatures this week have seen a sudden increase across the UAE. The NCM said that the maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country is expected to be between 35-40°C.
In internal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-49°C, and 19-25°C in the mountainous regions.
Minimum temperatures in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 20-24°C. Temperature highs in the internal parts of country will be between 16-20°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 14-19°C.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 15.4°C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al khaimah) at 06:45am.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.