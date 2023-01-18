Dubai: Heading out today? Be careful as the Met office has warned of dusty conditions across the UAE. Overcast skies and scattered rainfall are also expected in some parts of the country.
If you suffer from dust allergies it's advisable to take precautions when stepping outside. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be partly cloudy and dusty in general and cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall especially over the Northern and Eastern areas during daytime. Expect a significant decrease in temperatures today.
Early Wednesday morning, the weather bureau reported light rain over Tawiyen in Fujairah, Al Madam in Sharjah, Al Rams, Al Jeer and Shaam in Ras Al Khaimah, and Dubai International Airport and Al Minhad in Dubai.
Motorists are advised to drive slowly as the roads will be slippery due to rains and the dust might hinder visibility.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 21 and 26°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 20 to 25°C in the coastal areas and islands and 18 to 22°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 10.3°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 33.1°C in Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi at 3.30pm.
Moderate to strong winds are expected at times over the sea causing blowing dust, in the Northwesterly direction at a speed of 15 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough to vey rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman sea.