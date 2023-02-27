Dubai: If you are heading out on Monday, be careful as dusty conditions are expected across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy at times. Light rainfall is expected over the sea and islands westwards, such as in Abu Dhabi and in some eastern areas, such as Fujairah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 35°C. Dubai is currently at 23°C with sunny skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be slightly rough at times.