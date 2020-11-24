UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies across the country with chances of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi.
The NCM has said that the weather in general across the country will be “partly cloudy at times with a chance of convective clouds formation over northern and coastal areas, which may be associated with rainfall.”
There is a probability of light rain during the daytime and temperatures are expected to decrease slightly.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 26 and 29°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 12-17°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-28°C, and 21-26°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 20– 30, reaching 40 km/hr.” Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
Humidity will be at 50-70 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 30-50 per cent.
The NCM has also issued a yellow alert due to the rough conditions at sea. The sea will be rough becoming moderate by late night and Wednesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.