Dusty conditions engulfed the UAE and the weather bureau issued an alert due to reduced visibility on the roads on Wednesday morning.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued warnings in parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and other areas of the UAE because of strong winds blowing dust into the air.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads as dusty conditions hindered visibility. In a social media post, they warned residents to not be distracted by their phones and avoid taking videos of the weather.
Visibility reduced to less than 1,000 metres due to the dust, according to the NCM. Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent.
Such conditions are expected all week, according to a statement by the NCM. From Friday till Sunday, dusty and hazy skies are expected with a decrease in temperatures.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.