Traffic jam due to heavy rainl at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police command and control centre received more than 3,385 emergency calls and recorded 110 traffic accidents from Wednesday 12pm till Thursday 10am related to the rainy weather.

Colonel Turki Bin Fares, director of command and control centre at Dubai Police, urged motorists to keep a safe distance between cars and adjust their speed to the weather conditions. He also advised them to allow extra time for their journey and check their planned route. It is also highly advisable to slow down as rains make roads slippery, he added.

Col Bin Fares said accidents during bad weather and low visibility tend to be more severe. However, Dubai Police did not record any serious accidents or injuries over the past two days related to the weather. “People should follow safety instructions and regulation to avoid any accidents,” Col Bin Fares added.