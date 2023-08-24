Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy conditions and alerts by the Met Office due to the mist on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy. This morning, foggy skies were reported in parts of Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, extending to Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman. The NCM issued yellow and red alerts till 8:30am due to the hindered visibility.
Abu Dhabi Police posted on social media that speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate due to the fog.
Residents can expect humidity to increase by night and Friday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation to return over some coastal and internal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 25°C. Dubai is currently at 32°C with hazy skies.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.