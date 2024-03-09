Dubai: Umbrellas unfurled in many parts of the UAE, as residents started the weekend to the rhythm of raindrops. While Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Al Ain woke up to heavy rain, thunder, and lightning, early on Saturday morning, some parts of Dubai welcomed overcast skies and scattered rainfall.
The UAE is expecting wet weather this weekend according to the country's early weather warning system and alerts from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
According to updates by the NCM, in Dubai, heavy rainfall was recorded today in Al Khwaneej and Umm Hurair. Meanwhile, Gulf News readers added that some areas including Al Furjan, International City, Jumeirah and Karama received light sprinkles of rain.
Moderate rain was also recorded by 7.45am in Dubai Investments Park and Jumeriah Village Triangle.
Wadi Shees and Maliha in Sharjah also saw heavy rainfall.
In an earlier update, the NCM added that hail fell in Ghiyathi, a small town inthe western part of Abu Dhabi last night, while other parts of Abu Dhabi including Al Ain saw continuous rainfall.
The Met Office has issued an amber alert indicating dense rainy clouds over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, and Fujairah.
According to the NCM, the country is affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest accompanied by humid southeasterly to northeasterly winds, causing a chance of heavy to moderate rainfall across the country.
"The peak of the situation lasts till Saturday evening. Clouds are expected to continue to increase over most areas of the country accompanied with rain-bearing clouds associated with heavy rain over scattered areas with lightening, thunder and hail, with strong winds," an NCM announcement on Thursday explained.
Chance of moderate rainfall will continue on Sunday, especially over eastern and northern areas, and the cloud cover and rainfall will gradually decrease by Sunday evening.