Dubai: Sunny to partly cloudy weather will continue in most parts of the UAE on Tuesday. However, areas in the eastern parts of the country will see cloudy skies again with a chance of rainfall.
According to the NCM: "Fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon."
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.
Scattered rainfall was reported in Al Ain and Sharjah on Monday evening.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 35-39°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 38-42°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-37°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday afternoon was .9 °C in Al Shiwayb (Al Ain) at 2:45pm.
Expect light to moderate breeze to cause dust and sand to blow across exposed areas. The NCM in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with the clouds causing blowing dust and sand."
Fog on Tuesday morning
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The NCM added: "Humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas."
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.