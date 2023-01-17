Dubai: Sunny to partly cloudy weather will continue in most parts of the UAE on Tuesday. However, areas in the eastern and northern parts of the country will see cloudy skies again with a chance of rainfall.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents will see mostly partly cloudy skies across the country.
Residents can also expect rain especially in the northern and coastal areas with strong winds blowing.
The NCM, in its daily forecast said: "Low clouds will appear with a probability of light rainfall over northern, eastern and coastal areas and islands."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 50 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27-31°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 07-12°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 26-30°C, and 22-25°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.