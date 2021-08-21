Dubai: Warm weather will continue in most parts of the UAE on Saturday. However, areas east of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall.
According to the NCM: "[The weather will be] Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime. Low clouds appear over the East coast by morning, with a probability of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon."
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.
Moderate rainfall was reported in Al Ain on Friday evening.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 42-46°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 39-42°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-37°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday afternoon was 44.6°C in Abu Al Abyad (Abu Dhabi) at 3pm.
If you are stepping outdoors, beware, as light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand."
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.