Dubai: As temperatures are decreasing across the UAE, the weather will be perfect if you are heading outdoors. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
It will be coooler at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday morning is 16.7°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah ).
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 34-38°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-20°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 32-36°C, and 25-29°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 50-70 per cent. The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.