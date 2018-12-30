Dubai: New Year revellers will be able to enjoy the fireworks display in the UAE as most of the country is expected to have clear skies on Monday night but should remember to bring their jackets as the mercury level could dip to 13 degrees Celsius, ushering in a cold New Year.
The Burj Khalifa’s fireworks display will not be obstructed by fog or mist on Monday night as forecasters expect mostly clear skies. Fireworks displays at Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Global Village, Dubai Festival City, Yas Island, and in the Guinness World Attempt fireworks display in Ras Al Khaimah should not disappoint revellers.
Temperatures in Dubai will drop from 17 to 26 degrees Celsius on Sunday to a maximum of 25 degrees and a minimum of 13 degrees on Monday. Sharjah is expected to see a similar low as well.
Abu Dhabi will enjoy a temperature range of 15 to 27 degrees Celsius on Monday.
New Year’s Day will be a pleasant day for all three coastal cities with 14 to 26 degrees Celsius. Weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general.
Relative humidity will peak at 80 per cent in Dubai and Sharjah while Abu Dhabi’s humidity levels will reach 90 per cent on Tuesday that could bring about fog or mist in internal areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times with speeds of 15km/h to 25km/h, reaching 35km/h.
Those planning to usher in the New Year while at sea may do so as the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be slight to moderate on Monday and Tuesday.