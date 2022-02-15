Dubai: It’s a chilly morning in Dubai and Sharjah, and fog covered many parts of Abu Dhabi, early today.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts due to dense fog with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some Western coastal and internal areas until 9.30 am today.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Arjan, Abu Dhabi, Hamim, Tal Alsarab, Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra region. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to dense fog.
According to the NCM, today’s weather will be sunny to partly cloudy in general, with an increase in temperatures.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22 and 27°C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 16°C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 2.8°C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 12am UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some Western areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds. It is going to refresh at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.