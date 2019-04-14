Flash flood alert till 8.45pm: Residents urged to be mindful of unstable weather

Homes flooded in RAK on Sunday following heavy rains overnight. Image Credit: Twitter

Ras Al Khaimah: Up to 570 people were rescued from flash floods in Ras Al Khaimah as of Sunday, according to RAK police.

It was second day of unstable weather that brought torrents of surface runoff from mountains, causing flash floods in wadis and low-lying areas, especially in the Northern Emirates.

Police and rescue teams helped transport hundreds of people stuck overnight during the heavy downpour, using choppers and ground rescue vehicles.

Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Emergency and Crisis Management Team in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that about 570 people were rescued from mountains and valleys cut off by strong flood waters.

Photos of flooded homes and schools in Ras Al Khaimah became a trending topic on Twitter as authorities urgently pumped water out of residential areas.

Weather disturbance alert

A weather disturbance alert is still up until 8.45 pm on Sunday, with forecasters urging motorists to take extra care when driving in the rain. People are also advised to stay away from low-lying areas, especially those prone to flash floods.

Authorities in different emirates called upon residents and citizens to closely monitor the weather bulletins issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The municipality of Abu Dhabi urged the public to take precautions during the period of weather instability, with sudden downpour and strong winds.

Search and rescue

RAM search and rescue teams beefed up by counterparts from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Overnight rescue and supports operation were conducted, with teams able to reach out to 570 people stranded by flash floods, according to RAK police.

170 number of people air lifted as part of search and rescue operations during flash floods in RAK

Rescue teams airlifted 170 people stuck on mountain tops and were taken to safer ground where medical care was also provided.

As of 1pm, Sunday, police were still working on evacuate stranded people between mountains and valleys.

Major General Alwan said that the local crisis and emergency team, in cooperation with local authorities, have built a sandy road between a mountain and some valleys to allow people to cross to the safer side after being stranded by heavy rains.

Residents of the affected homes were provided temporary accommodation with the help of the Red Crescent.