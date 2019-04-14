Help sent to residents stuck on mountains, valleys due to heavy downpour

Ras Al Khaimah: A number of residents stuck on the mountains and valleys in RAK overnight on Saturday due to the heavy downpour received immediate help from Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The people who were stranded, howevcer, were told to stay put until the showers and storms taper off.

Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Emergency and Crisis Management Team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that the team, in cooperation with all the competent authorities in the Emirate and supporting teams from outside, have supported and secured people who were trapped in the peak of mountains and valleys.

Police team ensured the provision of logistical support for them, from foodstuffs and all the necessary medical needs.

Stay put

The rest of those trapped were also informed not to leave their places and stay until the arrival of the competent authorities to provide support and evacuate them to a safer ground.

Major General Bin Alwan stressed that the local crisis and emergency team, in cooperation with the competent authorities in the Emirat, helped some of the residents whose their houses were damaged by the heavy rains and on valleys that were inundated by water follower heavy rains on Saturday.

Major General Bin Alwan stressed that maintaining the safety of the trapped people and members of the community is a priority for the crisis and local emergency team.

He assured that the team will provide any assistance or support to those who need it.