We have plans for all of our Emirates for several years to come: Mohammed tells Chinese TV

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in an exclusive interview with China Central Television. Image Credit: Twitter

"Dubai was once small, but the determination of its people was great. Now, we look to Dubai becoming the ‘perfect city.’ We want it to serve as a model for countries that wish to evolve. And for me, the word ‘impossible’ doesn’t exist, it was invented by the weak," said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in an exclusive interview with China’s predominant state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

"We have plans for all of our Emirates for several years to come. We are continuing the hard work, and Dubai and the UAE will become a role model for the world, particularly in the Middle East in education, health, technology and across all other fields," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We are the sons of this desert, it is our treasure. For some, the desert is arduous and dangerous, but for us, we know it well and it has taught us valuable lessons," he continued.

"More than 10 years ago, I held a lecture at the Gulf University in Bahrain, in which I said that global power is heading East - and by that I meant China. China will lead the global economy," he said