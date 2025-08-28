GOLD/FOREX
Water Festival at Expo City Dubai: A fun family day out to end the first two school weeks

Two weekends of interactive fun, live storytelling, hands-on workshops, and guided tours

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Adventure for the whole family at the Guardians of Water Festival at Terra, Expo City Dubai! Kids under 12 go free.
Expo City

Dubai: The school bells have rung, and a new academic year has officially begun. While the routine is a welcome return, it’s not long before the kids (and parents) start looking for something fun and different to do on the weekends. Here's an activity that is both engaging and a brilliant way to wind down after a long week of learning.

Well, get ready to dive into the Guardians of Water Festival, a two-weekend event designed for families to escape the heat and discover a world of wonder at Terra, Expo City Dubai.

A journey into the world of water

From 30–31 August and 6–7 September, Terra will transform into a hub of water-themed adventures. Visitors can explore, play, and discover together through a rich programme of activities.

Step into a cosy corner for live storytelling sessions featuring celebrated children’s authors Kathy Urban and Beverly Jatwani. They will bring whimsical tales of freshwater creatures and habitats to life, sparking curiosity and wonder in young listeners.

Brace yourselves for the Middle East premiere of Our Blue World, a beautiful, eye-opening film narrated by Hollywood legend Liam Neeson that explores humanity’s deep connection with water and the powerful role it plays in shaping life on Earth.

For those who love hands-on learning, a variety of interactive workshops await. You can build a traditional Falaj irrigation system, experiment with water filtration, and play Freshwater Heroes Bingo. There are also creative colouring corners where kids can bring to life a world of freshwater creatures, from darting fish to playful otters.

Families can also embark on a guided tour that journeys from the Falaj, a striking recreation of the UAE’s traditional irrigation system, into the Laboratory of Future Values, an uplifting space showcasing cutting-edge solutions for freshwater conservation. At the Heritage Corner, discover how the UAE has innovated to thrive in a water-scarce environment, from ancient Falaj systems to modern-day desalination.

Tickets are AED 50 for adults, and entry is FREE for children under 12. This includes access to a range of hands-on activities and a guided exhibit tour. For an even bigger adventure, you can upgrade to an Attraction Pass for AED 160 to enjoy full access to Terra’s interactive exhibits, plus the Alif and Vision Pavilion. Alternatively, you can add a 30-minute Taqa Island session for AED 35.

Other activities to do in the area:

While you're at Expo City Dubai, consider exploring the Alif and Vision Pavilions or experiencing the thrilling rides at Taqa Island.

