Dubai: The world’s tallest building in Dubai - the 828-metre Burj Khalifa - lit up tonight with the portrait of UAE’s space hero Sultan Al Neyadi, who returned to the country earlier today after completing the longest Arab space mission.
The display marked the astronaut’s homecoming after his six-month mission onboard the International Space Station, during which he became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk.
Earlier today, Al Neyadi had arrived at Abu Dhabi airport in the afternoon after spending two weeks in the US recovering and readjusting to the Earth’s gravity.
A grand welcome-back ceremony was accorded to the ‘Sultan of Space’ upon his arrival at the airport.