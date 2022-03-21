Dubai: The cultures of UAE and India were on show at an event in Dubai on Sunday celebrating UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th’ and 75 years of India’s independence.
Organised by the Arab Ambassadors Wives Association and supported by the Embassy of UAE in New Delhi and Consulate General of India in Dubai, the event was held at Madinat Jumeirah.
Diplomats, corporate leaders and guests enjoyed cultural shows such as the Bhangra dance of India and the Al Ayyala folk performance of the UAE, which exemplifies the ethos and gallantry of Bedouin (nomadic Arab people).
Business professionals took the opportunity to express the successful trade relationship between the UAE and India. The recent Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries was also in focus. The deal was signed during a virtual summit attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.
Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, said: “The event celebrated the strength of the UAE as a soft diplomatic power and lots more in the future. Both the UAE and India share deep cultural, social and economic ties which has been further bolstered with the reinforced with the recent trade agreements signed between both countries.”
He added: “Education continues to be an important bedrock which underpins the cooperation between both these great nations and the opening of the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) outside of India in the UAE – open to the Indian diaspora, foreign students and Emiratis – is very much welcomed by The Indian High Group of Schools.”