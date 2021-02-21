Ras Al Khaimah: The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police, on Friday rescued two Arab men in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah near Wadi Naqab.
A report was received at the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room on Friday, stating that two people were stuck in the mountains near Wadi Naqab. One person sustained severe injuries as he fell and rolled from the mountain. The other was trapped in the same location. They were unable to move from the site due to the extreme nature of the area and its rugged slopes.
The incident occurred as the men were in a mountaineering trip in the area, where it’s difficult to reach them by ground ambulances.
The site was checked by the auxiliary operational systems by the operations room team of the National Search and Rescue Center. With the assistance of the search and rescue aircraft, the team was able to evacuate them to Saqr Hospital in the emirate to receive the necessary treatment.