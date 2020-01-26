Australian and Indian colours were displayed on the giant LED screen that covers Burj Khalifa on Sunday, to mark the Australian Day and the Indian Republic Day. Image Credit: Courtesy: Australian Consulate in Dubai / Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai witnessed the tallest display of the Australian and Indian flags on Sunday evening as Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, celebrated the Australian Day and the Indian Republic Day.

The blue, white and red Australian flag with stars and crosses was displayed at 6:40pm while the Indian tricolour featuring the Ashoka Chakra was beamed at 8:10pm as announced by the consulates of the two countries respectively.

Message of support

The two-minute long display of the Australian flag was also in support of the ongoing efforts to contain the bushfires in the country, said Justin McGowan, the Australian Commissioner General for Expo 2020 Dubai.

On January 15, Burj Khalifa had displayed a message of support for the Australian people from the UAE in sympathy with the devastating bushfires that ravaged the country.

It lit up with messages of solidarity, stating that the world was uniting in its support of the country as it battled the largest wildfire seen in decades.

Australia Day is the national day of Australia. It marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales, and the raising of the Flag of Great Britain at Sydney Cove by Governor Arthur Phillip.

The marking of 26 January is an important date in Australia’s history and has changed over time: starting as a celebration for emancipated convicts and evolving into what is now a celebration of Australia that reflects the nation’s diverse people.

Indians throng to watch Burj Khalifa display

Thousands of Indian expats thronged the Burj Khalifa to witness their country’s flag lighting up the tallest building in the world, according to the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

The display of the Indian flag was also for two minutes.

“On the occasion of 71st Republic Day of India, iconic Burj Khalifa illuminated with Tricolour...and thousands of Indians and other Nationals witnessed this proud moment. Thanks to @emaardubai @DDNewslive @IndembAbuDhabi” the mission tweeted.

The Indian Republic Day honours the date January 26, 1950 on which the Constitution of India came into effect though the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted it on November 26, 1949. The Constitution replaced the Government of India Act as the governing document of India. This replacement was a key move in fulfilling India’s journey towards becoming an independent republic, a democracy.

The date itself carries significance, even before 1950. It was not selected randomly but rather chosen as the day when, in 1929, the Purna Swaraj, or Declaration of Indian Independence, was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress in response to the Dominion status offered by the British.

Watching Burj Khalifa displaying the Indian flag on Indian Republic Day and Indian Independence Day has become a regular affair for Indian expats in Dubai.

The display of a country’s flag on Burj Khalifa is considered to be the manifestation of the warm relations shared by the UAE with that country.

On Saturday, Burj Khalifa had marked the Chinese New Year with a special display of iconic Chinese symbols.

With inputs from Angel Tesorero, Reporter