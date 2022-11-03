Dubai: On the 10th UAE Flag Day on Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared a video of a portrait of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made of flags.
“The UAE flag rises with pride, narrating the story of a wise leadership and a nation that achieves the impossible. Today, and every day, we unite to raise our flag, our symbol of pride and determination,” Sheikh Mohamed posted with the hashtag #UAEFlagDay
The video shows thousands of flags in the Flag Garden at Kite Beach in Dubai being used to form a portrait of Sheikh Mohamed.
Strong message of support
It also carried a strong message of support to Sheikh Mohamed in Arabic.
“Oh Shiekh Mohamed, step forward to the bright future...All UAE people are with you,” Sheikh Hamdan can be heard saying with the UAE National Anthem being played in the background.
The Flag Garden has been a major venue of celebrating the UAE Flag Day and other days of national importance with flags being used to form the portraits of various UAE leaders and landmark events like Expo 2020 Dubai in the past.