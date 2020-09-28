Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and representatives of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority toured Al Qadisiya area to oversee the combing operation on Monday Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah authorities have intensified their efforts to implement the decision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to clear the Al Qadisiya area from labourers and bachelors.

Labourers and single men need to move out of family neighbourhoods, according to the decision. The decision will not only include Al Qadisiya district but will cover all areas meant for families in Sharjah emirate, a senior official of Sharjah Municipality told Gulf News on Monday.

Thabit Al Turaifi, Director-General of Sharjah City Municipality, told Gulf News that municipality inspectors, along with Sharjah Police officers, went immediately to Al Qadisiya district on Sunday and started implementing the decision.

During the rounds, officials issued notices to more than 60 houses. They found houses where 12 persons were living in the same dwelling. Other houses were found to be divided into two parts — one for families and the other part for labourers. Many serious violations were spotted and notices were served. Violators of UAE residency law were also found in the area.

Al Turaifi said that they will monitor the area for one week and list all houses, which accommodate bachelors, labourers, violators, illegal couples and similar persons. All legal measures have been put in place to inspect the buildings suspected to house these people. Police will deal with individuals who refuse to comply with the decision according to law. All areas meant for families [regardless their nationalities] will be cleared of bachelors, labourers and violators, he added.

After Al Qadisiya area, inspectors will move to Al Nasseriya, Maysaloon and Al Fayha. Residential buildings will be included in the search. Al Qadisiya area in Sharjah is home to the Al Kuwaiti Hospital. The area contains houses and villas where families from different nationalities live.

The decision to remove labourers and bachelors from the area came on Sunday during a live programme broadcast over Sharjah TV and Radio. An Emirati woman called into the programme, complaining about the presence of labourers and bachelors in the area. The complainant said she felt unsafe for her children and her family as single men were seen crowding near her house, adding that the area had too many workers with noisy and unruly behaviour.

Dr Sheikh Sultan immediately directed Sharjah Municipality and Sharjah Police to completely vacate the area of all workers and violators. Al Turaifi has pledged that the problem will be solved based on the Sharjah Ruler’s instructions. Sharjah Municipality has issued warnings to homes in the area, whose tenants are found to be in breach of tenancy regulations.