Abu Dhabi: Across Abu Dhabi emirate, Ramadan lights have lit up streets, bridges and public squares.
Set up by the emirate’s municipal sector regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the decorative lights are this year made of recycled materials.
DMT said lights have been set up to reflect 4,000 shapes and designs, including traditional motifs like coffee pots and Ramadan lanterns. High-quality electrical connections have also been used to ensure that the lights will be safe in all weather conditions.
The DMT said the lighting initiative had been undertaken to improvement residents’ Ramadan experience, and their quality of life. The authority also extended greetings for the holy month to residents, and urged them to comply with all social and civic responsibilities.