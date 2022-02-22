His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday (02/02/22) inaugurated the Museum of the Future—the most beautiful building on earth. Dubai’s new iconic landmark officially opened its doors to the world with a new message of hope for all humankind.

Here are the events as they happened.

07:45PM



Illuminating Dubai skyline in glimmering Arabic calligraphy, the Museum of the Future is described as “a spectacular building that speaks Arabic (because of the Arabic calligraphy that wraps it), representing the revival of Arab excellence in the fields of science, mathematics and research, and an appreciation of the past Arab intellectuals that aims at resuming Arab civilisation and renaissance”.

The Museum of the Future visualises the future of humankind, putting emphasis on sustainability and a greener future as can be seen by its pillarless torus-shaped structure sitting atop a green mound, planted with endemic trees and plants, representing the Earth.

Another striking feature of the museum is the statue showing a three-finger salute, popularised by Sheikh Mohammed, symbolising win, love and victory.

The interior of the building is consisting of seven floors dedicated to various subjects, including the future of space travel and living; education, climate change and ecology; as well as health, wellness and spirituality. One floor is dedicated for children, the leaders of tomorrow, where they will be able to explore and solve future challenges.

How to get there

The Museum of the Future is right next to Jumeirah Emirates Towers, close to the Dubai International Financial Centre. Taking the Dubai Metro is the easiest and most convenient way to reach the futuristic museum, with Emirates Towers Station on the Red Line being the closest station. There is a bridge that connects the station directly to the museum.

Tickets and timings

Entry tickets to the Museum of the Future are available for Dh145. Children under 3 will be offered the child ticket free-of-charge and are welcome to explore the ‘Future Heroes’ area. Complimentary tickets are also available for senior Emirati citizens above the age of 60, people of determination and one accompanying caregiver.

Online bookings should be made before the preferred visiting time as each ticket holder will be allocated a specific timeslot during the museum’s opening hours (from 10am to 6pm all week long).

07:47PM



Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

07:40PM



The facade of the Museum of the Future is turned into a 77-metre high projection. The Museum employs the latest technologies in virtual and augmented reality, big data analysis, artificial intelligence and human machine interaction to answer questions related to the future of humanity, cities, societies and life on Earth, as well as space exploration.

07:39PM



From the vast desert to UAE’s journey to Mars and Dubai hosting the first world expo in the region, the Museum of the Future showcases the UAE’s rich tradition and its strong drive towards innovation.

Image Credit: Abdul Hamid Ahmed/Gulf News Image Credit: Abdul Hamid Ahmed/Gulf News Image Credit: Angel Tesorero, Senior Reporter Image Credit: Dubai Media Office View gallery as list

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside senior UAE government officials, formally opens the Museum of the Future on 22-2-22 (22 February 2022) The lights are on for the 77-metre high pillarless torus-shaped structure, sitting atop a green mound, planted with endemic trees and plants, representing the Earth.

Abdul Hamid Ahmed/Gulf News

07:35PM



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, narrates the journey of the nation and the city’s vision for the future

Abdul Hamid Ahmed/Gulf News

07:29PM



The Museum of the Future will connect futurists, scientists, technologists and industry leaders by holding regular forums, dialogues, seminars and research sessions throughout the year. The museum will also disseminate knowledge and research that sheds light on the most important scientific discoveries, developments and trends.

The Museum of the Future serves a “a global platform for pioneers, innovators and critical thinkers to exchange ideas, concepts and visions to accelerate sustainable socioeconomic development and shape a fair future that works for everyone.”

07:24PM



Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, says: "In its continuously evolving and renewed concept, the Museum of the Future reflects the resilient and agile vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in responding to changes of the future.”

07:21PM



Nestled in Dubai’s financial district and beside the iconic driverless metro system along the city’s main arterial highway, the Museum of the Future serves as the largest platform in the region to study, envision and design the future.

07:17PM



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has arrived at the destination.

Videos highlighting the concept of the Museum of the Future and the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to transform Dubai into the most developed city in the world being shown:

Abdul Hamid Ahmed/Gulf News

The Museum of the Future in Dubai visualises the future of humankind. It takes us on a voyage to times ahead, times unknown. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

07:16PM



The future has arrived. On 22.2.22 (22 February 2022), the Museum of the Future –dubbed as the “most beautiful building on Earth” and Dubai’s latest iconic landmark has officially opened its doors to the world, with a message of hope and to serve as a hub in shaping a better future for mankind.

07:15PM



The UAE national is now being sung. Opening ceremony for the inauguration of the Museum of the Future begins.

The Museum of the Future in Dubai visualises the future of humankind. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News It takes us on a voyage to times ahead, times unknown. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office View gallery as list

The architectural marvel in Dubai

The 77-metre tall architectural marvel will provide the largest platform in the region to study, envision and design the future. It is a novel scientific and intellectual centre where the brightest talents in the fields of science, technology, research and innovation will converge to discover solutions to tomorrow’s world.

The Museum of the Future is opening its doors to the world on 2-22-22 (February 22, 2022) in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside government officials and the media.

“The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn’t something you await, but rather create.” These words of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum on his vision of Dubai, underpins the philosophy behind the Museum of the Future.

Traditionally, museums showcase people’s traditions, culture, history and fine art. They are a window to the past. The Museum of the Future in Dubai visualises the future of humankind. It takes us on a voyage to times ahead, times unknown. It’s also an attempt to imagine a future and embrace new possibilities.