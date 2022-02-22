Dubai: People travelling to Dubai are getting a special stamp on their passport to mark the opening of Museum of the Future.
Passport control officers at Dubai International Airports welcome passengers with a smile and special stamp of Museum of the Future on Tuesday. The stamp includes logo of the museum with a sentence “World’s Most Beautiful Building”.
The new iconic landmark on Shaikh Zayed Road opens to the world today, 22.2.2022. After its opening ceremony, the museum will receive visitors starting from February 23.