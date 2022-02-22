NAT_Museum stamp16-1645521275122
Passengers arriving at Dubai International Airports get special Museum of the Future stamps on their passports on Tuesday.

Dubai: People travelling to Dubai are getting a special stamp on their passport to mark the opening of Museum of the Future.

Passport control officers at Dubai International Airports welcome passengers with a smile and special stamp of Museum of the Future on Tuesday. The stamp includes logo of the museum with a sentence “World’s Most Beautiful Building”.

The new iconic landmark on Shaikh Zayed Road opens to the world today, 22.2.2022. After its opening ceremony, the museum will receive visitors starting from February 23.

Image Credit:
Image Credit:
