Dubai: First was Burj Khalifa, then the iconic Al Wasl Dome at Expo 2020 Dubai and Burj Al Arab, and now, Dubai Metro, the world’s longest driverless metro system, is welcoming the opening of the most beautiful building on earth — the Museum of the Future — today.
The Museum of the Future is opening its doors to the world on 2-22-22 (February 22, 2022) in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside government officials and the media.
Take the Metro
Arriving by Dubai Metro is the easiest and most convenient way to reach the futuristic museum, with Emirates Towers Station on the Red Line being the closest station. A bridge connects the station directly to the museum.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted on Monday: “The world’s most beautiful building on earth, “The Museum of the Future,” opens tomorrow and awaits you! Use #DubaiMetro to reach the Museum easily and discover the future’s initiatives on a hassle-free journey towards Emirates Towers Metro Station.”
Most beautiful building
The Museum of the Future, dubbed as “the most beautiful building on earth”, tells the narrative of the future through a series of interactive exhibitions, invites people to experience the technologies and trends that will shape the future of humanity.