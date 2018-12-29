Dubai: Love is in the air, quite literally, in a video posted on social media by Emirates airlines.
The video, which was posted on Friday, showed the man — identified by his first name only — Stefan, making arrangements for the in-flight proposal.
An entire section of the airplane was decorated and the passengers happily joined in to help Stefan propose.
The woman, Vittoria, who is an Emirates cabin crew member can be seen coming and is momentarily taken aback by what she sees. A man, like many other passengers, is wearing a cut-out of Stefan’s face, holding a rose. As she takes it, she finally realises that she has walked into a proposal.
Emirates posted the video on their social media channels, writing: “Love is in the air(plane). Watch our customer Stefano surprise his girlfriend and Emirates’ cabin crew member Vittoria with a romantic inflight proposal, with some help from our cabin crew and passengers.”
The videos, collectively, had over a million views in 14 hours.