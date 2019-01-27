Dubai: The glistening sparkle is one of the first things that come to mind when you initially see the Burj Khalifa.
Other than its towering height of 828 metres, the tallest building in the world outshines others on Shaikh Zayed Road with its almost glow-like aura as its impressively clean windows gleam in the Dubai sun.
“The first thing they do is fix their tension-rope, which is the primary safety for them to go outside,” said the engineer of the company, speaking to the camera.
It takes up to three months to clean the 23,000 glass panels of the Burj's exterior, and as the heroes operate in cycles, “the cleaning cycle is carried out four times a year”.
The wind factor also determines whether they can continue with the task at hand.
“And then they will check the wind speed. We can work up to high wind speeds of up to 20 knots, but at 12 knots, we have to check and see the wind, [which] will start splashing the water all over the area,” he said.
To protect themselves from the sun during the scorching summer months, the team of cleaners have to carry hydration packs and also wear specialised clothing resembling moon suits.
Work is also planned around the positioning of the sun by using the natural shade of the buildings.