Dubai: Residents of Al Ain city enjoyed rainy weather and a drop in temperatures on Saturday, July 9. Social media users shared videos of the showers online.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Rainy convective clouds formed in the areas and heavy showers were reported on Saturday evening.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are expected throughout the week, at least until Wednesday, especially in the southern and eastern regions such as Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
Temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, being in the high 30s on average and maximum temperatures are expected to be between 39°C - 42°C
Dusty conditions due to strong winds were also reported in some parts of the country. Hazy skies are also expected throughout the week.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach during the long weekend as the sea is expected to be “rough” in the Arabian Gulf this week, especially on Sunday and Monday.