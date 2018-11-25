Dubai: Hilde has just crossed one last item off her bucket list.
The 82-year-old woman visiting Dubai recently jumped out of an aircraft flying above The Palm Jumeirah to fulfill one of her life’s wishes.
The octogenarian is one of the latest first-time jumpers who booked a tandem jump at Skydive Dubai. She often travels to the UAE to visit her family and has always been fascinated with skydivers.
During her last visit, she decided she'd give the adrenaline-pumping sport a chance.
“Each year, when I would come to Dubai to visit my family, I would watch your skydivers in the sky… It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” she was quoted by Skydive Dubai as saying. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
A video documenting Hilde’s experience was posted on social media this weekend and it has gone viral since, with some users saying they’re inspired to try skydiving after watching Hilde’s dive.
“This is my first jump and my last thing on my bucket list,” Hilde said, shortly before taking off.
And it turned out to be great. “[It’s] amazing,” Hilde said, after she landed safely.
Watch Hilde doing the stunt below.