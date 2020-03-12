DUBAI: Dubai Media Office on Thursday released a series of videos showcasing a number of Emirati TV presenters speaking about coronavirus in different languages.
The videos discuss the preventive measures that one should take in the UAE such as keeping good hand hygiene and avoiding crowds.
The videos assure the international listener that all the measures put together by the UAE Government are in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the public.
Emiratis and expat residents of the UAE should all come together in the face of this pandemic, the presenters urged, even as videos cut across the barriers of language and culture.