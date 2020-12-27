Visitors take a look at the various kinds of honey at the Hatta Honey Festival on Sunday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s Hatta is once again abuzz with the annual Honey Festival kicking off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the comprehensive Hatta Development Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 5th Hatta Honey Festival began at Hatta Hall on Sunday. The weeklong festival will last until January 2, 2021.

Various activities of the festival provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the types of honey, and ways to distinguish between them, said Dubai Municipality, which organises the annual event. The products on display this time include a variety of honey such as Sidr, Shoukah, Talh, Samr, Salam, Dhahi, Qathad, Saifi, Sehah, Barseem, Rabeai and Hamadhiyath.

The different types of honey can be distinguished by the degree of their colour and smell, determined by the plant source from which honey is taken. Some types of honey are rare, as they are extracted from trees that grow in limited areas, and bloom once a year.

The Hatta Honey Festival complements the rest of the efforts and initiatives of Dubai Municipality to improve the level of its services in Hatta, given the historical and heritage importance of this region, the civic body said. It also contributes to strengthening Hatta’s position as a tourist destination by leveraging the natural resources of the region. The Festival also bolsters the municipality’s contribution in supporting local industries, and providing appropriate marketing opportunities for them.

Economic benefit

It also aims to expand the circle of economic benefit to the people of Hatta, and help them unleash their full potential, and employ them in an effective manner in promoting the development of the region. The festival will include receiving honey test samples from the public to ensure their quality.