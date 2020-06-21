The Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) posted a video on June 21, on its Instagram account expressing appreciation for the efforts of COVID-19 frontline workers at the organisation.
The clip featured a messaged from Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of the Department of Economic Development (DED).
“’We are fortunate with our front line heroes. Happy with your performances. Your actions are well appreciated and Dubai Economy is proud of you’ - HE [His Excellency] Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai Economy.”
The video begins and ends with the words: “Thank you our frontline heroes,” and features collages of pictures of the frontline workers.
The clip highlights the role of the collective efforts of authorities and frontline workers in the UAE in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council also posted a video on his Instagram account, thanking frontliners across the emirates.