Dubai: It’s winter and Dubai is in full bloom with natural flowers decking out city’s roads and streets, thanks to Dubai Municipality’s efforts to plant flowering plants across the emirate.
In a video posted on social media on Tuesday, the civic body revealed that a whopping 57 million flowers adorn Dubai. Over 1.3 million square metres were covered with flowering plants in 2020.
The municipality said it is expanding the green areas within the emirate’s public places, especially roads and public parks. Efforts are on to continuously developing, increasing, and supervising these areas using the best international practices in the field of cosmetic agriculture, it added.