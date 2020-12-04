Seha
Abu Dhabi: Frontline health workers at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) joined the country for celebrations of the UAE’s 49th National Day with a musical tribute.

A group of talented medical consultants, doctors, technicians, pharmacists and nurses at SEHA played the UAE’s national anthem on their musical instruments.

Compiled in a creative video to mark the momentous occasion, the homage represented the tightly woven fabric of the tolerant and diverse society that peacefully co-exists in the UAE.