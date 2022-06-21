Dubai: Celebrating Father’s Day on Tuesday, Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a video dedicated to his father His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The video shows a series of photos of Sheikh Mohammed over the years—beginning with a black and white photo with his father late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
It then shows images of Sheikh Mohammed transforming himself as a leader and a father with his sons including Sheikh Hamdan and his brothers Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.
The video ends with an image of Sheikh Mohammed seated in front of a big photo of Sheikh Rashid on the wall.
A well-known poet who writes under the name ‘Fazza,’ Sheikh Hamdan added a few lines in Arabic to the video and gave a heartwarming caption to the post.
“Father... he is the one from whom you ask two stars, and he returns carrying the sky,” he wrote in Arabic, with the hashtag #happyfathersday