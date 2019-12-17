Dubai: Applications are now open for people who want to volunteer at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature at Dubai Festival city from February 4-9. More than 300 volunteers are needed to assist with author signings, information desks, box office, room and area management, as well as social media and photography.
Details of the volunteering roles and the link to apply can be found at https://www.emirateslitfest.com/support-us/volunteer-applications/
Explorers Ranulph Fiennes, Chris Bonington, Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri top a list of big names confirmed for the event, along with Man Booker prize winner Jokha Alharthi; children’s author Oliver Jeffers; and Fatima Bhutto, niece of the former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto.