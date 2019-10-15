Kiribati Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that UAE nationals holding diplomatic, special and ordinary passports can now travel to the Republic of Kiribati without pre-entry visas for stays of up to 90 days each visit. The decision will come into effect on October 23rd.

The exemption follows a the Mutual Visa Waiver Agreement between the UAE and Kiribati, signed on September 23rd in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Taneti Mamau, President of the Republic of Kiribati, on the sidelines of the 74th meetings of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said that as the Agreement enters into force, it will allow UAE passport holders to enter the territory of the Republic of Kiribati without a prior visa and without fees.

He added that the agreement reflects the strong ties between the UAE and the Republic of Kiribati that were founded on mutual understanding and respect and the desire to develop this relationship in a way that reflects the aspirations and orientations of the leaderships of the two countries and serves common goals and interests.

MoFAIC’s Undersecretary highlighted this agreement will reflect positively on tourism, trade and investment and several other sectors which, in turn, will further promote cooperation between the two countries.