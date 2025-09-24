GOLD/FOREX
Visa ban: Bangladesh Embassy in UAE denies reports

Mission warns against misleading claims by unverified website

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
The Embassy of Bangladesh in UAE denies rumours of UAE visa ban for Bangladeshi citizens.
Abu Dhabi: The Embassy of Bangladesh in the United Arab Emirates has dismissed recent media reports suggesting that the UAE has imposed a ban on issuing visas to Bangladeshi citizens.

In an official statement, the embassy clarified that the wrong information originated from an unverified visa processing website. The embassy confirmed that UAE authorities had made no official announcement regarding any such ban.

“The information circulated by the said website is not correct,” the statement said, adding that the UAE government had not issued any directive restricting visas for Bangladeshis.

The embassy also pointed out several discrepancies with the website in question. While the site lists its address as Dubai, its telephone number is registered in India, its registrant and technical contacts are UK-based, and its registrar is US-based. Moreover, the Dubai address mentioned does not exist.

Public reviews

Public reviews, the statement noted, indicate that the company behind the website is “not trustworthy” and has a “reputation of being a scammer.”

The Bangladesh Embassy urged citizens in both Bangladesh and the UAE not to be misled by such false publications and advised media outlets to exercise greater caution before sharing unverified information.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
