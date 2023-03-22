Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council, took to Instagram on Wednesday, to wish his followers for Ramadan.
Along with a video showing the Burj Khalifa and the crescent moon, he wrote: “Congratulations on the holy month. May Allah accept our fasting, night prayers, and good deeds. #Ramadan”
Hamdan, has over 15 million followers on Instagram and his video quickly went viral. The clip crossed 150,000 views and 3000 comments in less than an hour.
Earlier today, the International Astronomical Center (IAC) announced the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan. The observation took place on Wednesday at 8:15 am in Abu Dhabi. This means tomorrow, Thursday March 23, will be the first day of Ramadan.
Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk.