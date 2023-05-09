Today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram to share a collage of two heartwarming photos.
The first is a throwback photo of the late Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum holding Sheikh Hamdan as a newborn. The second shows His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, holding his grandson Mohammed bin Hamdan, son of Sheikh Hamdan.
The Crown Prince of Dubai shared the photo on his Instagram stories on May 9.
Sheikh Hamdan, who has 15.7 million followers on Instagram, regularly takes to the social media channel to share snapshots of his family.
Previously, on March 13, he had shared photos of Sheikh Mohammed with baby Mohammad, who was born in February.
Similarly, in 2021, hearts melted when netizens saw Sheikh Hamdan’s social media post, which showed his twins in the arms of their grandfather. He announced the birth of his twins on May 21, 2021.