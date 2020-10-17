Sharjah: Two petrol pump employees were injured after a speeding car crashed into the fuel station on Al Ittihad Road in Sharjah on October 13.
Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police said police have arrested the driver. The injured employees, an Indian and a Filipino, sustained moderate injuries and were taken to Al Qassimi hospital for treatment.
CCTV footages of the incident showed the crash occurred on October 13 at 11.44pm. The footage showed the speeding car suddenly veered off the road and crashed into the petrol pump, causing damages and crashing a fuel dispenser machine. Two employees tried to escape to avoid being hit.
Buhairah Police station is has launched an investigation to find out the cause of the accident.