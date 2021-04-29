Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday called Huda Al Matroushi, the first Emirati female mechanic.
Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Huda on Ramadan and on the opening of her car maintenance workshop, Imex Car Service, as the first UAE woman to open such a garage.
They exchanged Ramadan greetings.
In the phone conversation, Sheikh Mohammed apologised for his late talk and told her he is proud of her as the first woman to open a car maintenance workshop. He jokingly told her he has a car that needs to be repaired.
Huda laughed and told Sheikh Mohammed that he is most welcome. She said that she has the passion for repairing cars for 16 years, but she turned it into a profession only last year.
The 36-year-old Al Matroushi is the first Emirati female car mechanic who turned her passion into a profession. She ventured into the car repair business, an industry that has long been dominated by men in the Arab world.