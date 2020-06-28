Sharjah Police provide accommodation to 280 workers Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police has directed police departments to provide adequate housing to 280 workers.

The initiative is part of the department’s keeness to fulfil their responsibility towards society, maintaining security and ensuring its stability and the safety of residents both citizens and expats.

This action was taken after a call was made on Thursday to Sharjah TV live programme [Direct Line] stating that there is a group of workers residing in a building under construction in one of the emirate’s industrial areas, who were living in difficult circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, job losses and the hot climate.

Major General Al Shamsi indicated that the competent authorities of Sharjah Police were immediately instructed to provide adequate housing for these workers in one of its centres, providing them with decent amenities, and assuring that they stay safe and healthy in line with coronavirus precautionary measures.

Major General Al Shamsi praised the efforts made by the Sharjah Charity Association, and its active contribution represented in the speed of its response to help in such humanitarian situations, and work to provide the necessary support to face such emergencies.

Major General Al Shamsi stated that the authorities concerned with the leadership immediately communicated with the Consulate General to which the workers belonged, and were coordinated with them on the mechanism that ensures the speedy return of workers to their countries, or the amendment of their status in accordance with UAE residency laws.

The initiative of the Sharjah Police General Command towards the category of violating workers comes in its belief in its positive role in promoting human values, and promoting the values of solidarity and compassion with all segments of society.