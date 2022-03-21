Dubai: On Mother’s Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recalled the pain of losing his mother, Latifa, although it has been 40 years since her painful demise.
“Latifa in language is the soft, gentle, companion and rare woman. Latifa in life is my mother, the most beautiful and the softest, most gentle human being in my life,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“Every son talks about peace and serenity mirrored by his mother’s face, but my mother was the all peace and tranquillity. I still feel her loss even after 40 years,” Sheikh Mohammed added.